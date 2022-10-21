Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.38

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.38 and last traded at C$11.33, with a volume of 6286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a quick ratio of 32.85 and a current ratio of 34.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.69 million and a PE ratio of 8.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.89.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$68.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesswood Group

In other Chesswood Group news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,515.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,962,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,731,514.57.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Featured Articles

