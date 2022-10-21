Chia Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $170.11 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Chia coin can now be purchased for about $31.34 or 0.00163295 BTC on popular exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $170.11 million and $3.25 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chia Coin Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 26,427,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,427,725 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

