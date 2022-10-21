Chiliz (CHZ) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $281.52 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,004,725,365 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

