China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Online Education Group Price Performance
NYSE:COE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
