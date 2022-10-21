China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE:COE opened at $1.72 on Thursday. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Online Education Group

About China Online Education Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

