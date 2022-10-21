Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,909.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Toast Stock Up 6.9 %
TOST traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,833. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.22. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
