Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,909.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Toast Stock Up 6.9 %

TOST traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,458,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,833. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a PE ratio of -12.22. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,118,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Toast by 842.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 2,745,261 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 468.0% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,313,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,002,000 after buying an additional 2,730,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

