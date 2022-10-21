Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,756 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up 0.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. 16,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,631. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($65.31) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($74.49) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

