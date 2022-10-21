Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 194,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $47,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $3,010,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $252.39. 29,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average of $249.99. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

