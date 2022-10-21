Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Has $323,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LSXMK traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,117. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

