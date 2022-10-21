Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTRN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.02. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $97.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $185.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.90 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.