Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.34. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.