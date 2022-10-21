Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Compass Point

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Compass Point to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.32.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.2 %

CFG opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.