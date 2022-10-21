Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 202,502 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNAW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 202,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $30,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $38,000.

7 Acquisition stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15.

7 Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

