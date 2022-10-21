Clear Street LLC Has $29,000 Position in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) by 314.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Alset Capital Acquisition were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of ACAXU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

