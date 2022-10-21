Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,016,000.

BWAQU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, and related industries.

