Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LFTRU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Lefteris Acquisition Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

