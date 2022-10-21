Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSGS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $151.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $203.37.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.