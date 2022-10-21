Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 403.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $199,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Public Storage by 3.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage stock opened at $293.09 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.87.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.