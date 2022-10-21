Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Welltower Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

