Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $126,000 Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.33.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

