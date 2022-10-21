Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,237 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 299.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

