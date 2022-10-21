Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,407 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 412.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $40.23 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,638,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

