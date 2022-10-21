Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Shares in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

