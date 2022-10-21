Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 20,300 Shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 187,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaos by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $7,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $250.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

