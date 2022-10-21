Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $14.30 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

