Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.08.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day moving average is $64.05. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,304 shares of company stock valued at $21,513,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.