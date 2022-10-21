CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to Issue $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. CMS Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 39,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

