Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 223,810 shares.The stock last traded at $60.23 and had previously closed at $59.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

