Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 20th. Cocos-BCX has a total market capitalization of $38.67 million and $10.01 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cocos-BCX token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cocos-BCX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cocos-BCX Token Profile

COCOS is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 tokens. Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @cocosbcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx.

Buying and Selling Cocos-BCX

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX (COCOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cocos-BCX has a current supply of 66,860,636. The last known price of Cocos-BCX is 0.57321737 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,438,834.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cocosbcx.io/.”

