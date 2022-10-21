Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$96.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCA. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.43.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$64.92 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$62.35 and a 52 week high of C$114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,717.36. In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. bought 6,200 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$85.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$528,889.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,016,717.36. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock bought 890 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$84.00 per share, with a total value of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$74,757.33. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,790 shares of company stock worth $1,511,779.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

