Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) PT Lowered to C$1.55 at Cormark

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$1.85 to C$1.55 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Colabor Group stock opened at C$0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Colabor Group has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.41.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$137.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colabor Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

