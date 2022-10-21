Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CL opened at $70.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

