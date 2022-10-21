Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.20. 892,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,979,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.