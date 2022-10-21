Comerica Bank Acquires 66,526 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 733,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 154,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,196 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Amcor by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

AMCR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

