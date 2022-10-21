Comerica Bank Buys 4,730 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

