Comerica Bank Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 295.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 243.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 83.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $94.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.