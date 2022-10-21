Comerica Bank Makes New $8.15 Million Investment in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 321,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Paycor HCM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,016,508 shares of company stock worth $136,129,454. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.01 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

