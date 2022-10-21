Comerica Bank Purchases 96,900 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,028.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $415,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,599 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

