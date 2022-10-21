Comerica Bank Sells 1,234 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Lumentum worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lumentum

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $70.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lumentum to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Read More

