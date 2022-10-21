Comerica Bank Sells 192,762 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 192,762 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of EQT worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.12.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.