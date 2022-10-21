Comerica Bank Sells 5,722 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,585 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $508,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

