Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Down 7.1%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.74 and last traded at $69.05. Approximately 59,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,250,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Comerica to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

