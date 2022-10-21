Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CBK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Commerzbank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CBK opened at €7.97 ($8.13) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.03. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

