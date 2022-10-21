Comparing Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB)

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Parke Bancorp and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 46.34% 17.51% 1.99% California BanCorp 20.18% 9.37% 0.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parke Bancorp and California BanCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.16%. Given California BanCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California BanCorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $90.87 million 2.75 $40.76 million $3.41 6.15 California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.63 $13.37 million $1.72 12.03

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of California BanCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of California BanCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats California BanCorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parke Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, and Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

About California BanCorp

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. The company has a full-service branch in California located in Contra Costa County, California; and 4 loan production offices in Alameda, Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Santa Clara. California BanCorp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.