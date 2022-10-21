Compton Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 2.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.88. 328,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

