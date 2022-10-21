Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.25

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.25 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 324.50 ($3.92). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.05), with a volume of 52,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Conduit from GBX 615 ($7.43) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 521.25 ($6.30).

Conduit Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £556.70 million and a P/E ratio of -16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 332.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.24.

Conduit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Conduit

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.74%.

In other Conduit news, insider Elaine Whelan bought 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28). In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 315 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £78,750 ($95,154.66). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 32,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($3.73) per share, for a total transaction of £99,491.82 ($120,217.28). Insiders have acquired a total of 86,395 shares of company stock worth $27,809,556 in the last three months.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

