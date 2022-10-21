Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $80.17 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $80.17 million and $2.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03896356 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,980,760.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

