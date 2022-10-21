Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 81,359 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 508,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 81,359 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.10% of Core Laboratories worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $833.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Core Laboratories Cuts Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.