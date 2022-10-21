Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 108,747 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,747 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,424,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,335 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 419.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $83.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DexCom from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Insider Activity

DexCom Stock Performance

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $94.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

