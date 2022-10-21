Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $25.43 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.43.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

