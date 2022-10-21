ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.81.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

COP opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.